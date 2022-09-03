RRIUM organises workshop on Hindi

Srinagar, Sep 3: A workshop on Hindi was organised at Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine (RRIUM).
The function was inaugurated by Dr Tariq Ahmed Bhatt, Research Officer, Botany, RRIUM Srinagar. The theme of this workshop was “Importance of Kashmiri Poets in Hindi Literature”.
Chief guests on this occasion were Dr Mudassir Ahmad Butt, Lecturer Hindi Department, Kashmir University, Nairah Qureshi, Assistant Professor, Hindi Department, Kashmir University. The programme was started by Dr Neelofar (Hindi Translator) RRIUM Srinagar, Dr Hakim Mohammad Afsahul Kalam, Research Officer and In-charge Hindi greeted the guests.