Rs 1,25,800 fine imposed on Food Business Operators

Srinagar, Feb 8: The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Srinagar, Dr Syed HaneefBalkhi imposed a fine of Rs. 1,25,800 on various Food Business Operators (FBOs) for violating different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act (FS&SA).
The FBOs that were fined include refined edible oil manufacturer namely Regional Oil seed Growers Co-operative union M.I. Area, Alwar having brand Name “Dhara Assure”.
The complaints were submitted by Food Safety Officers of District Srinagar after prosecution sanction from Assistant Commissioner Food Safety Srinagar.
Moreover, nine complaints against mutton sellers who did not adhere to the sanitary and hygienic requirements of Food Safety and Standards Act were prepared for presentation before a competent court.
Commissioner, Food & Drugs Administration, ShakeelurRehman has directed all mutton sellers not to keep parts of carcass outside their shops exposed to dust and smoke and to put in place glass frames otherwise action under relevant provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act shall be initiated against them.
Meanwhile, as per the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole the drive to check the quality of Food articles especially milk, meat and sanitation of butcher shops shall be intensified in coming days, an official statement said.