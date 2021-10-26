Rs 155 crore sewerage project in Srinagar awaits completion

Srinagar, Oct 26: A major sewerage project worth Rs 155 crore in the summer capital is still incomplete even after the passing of 13 years.
In 2008, the then state government awarded the contract for developing the drainage system to the central public sector undertaking, National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC).
The PSU was scheduled to complete the laying of drainage system in 5 years' time i.e. 2013. However, a sluggish approach and lack of monitoring resulted that even after the passing of 13 years, the project is yet to be completed.
Last week Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang Pole reviewed the progress of the project and set a deadline of March 2022.
“It was also directed that the work on the STP shall be completed by or before March 2022 in all respects,” reads a minutes of the meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner.
As per the census 2011 the population of two Capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu is 19.85 lakh. The present sewage generation is 255.41 MLD and will go upto 461.80 MLD for design year 2044.
A senior Housing and Urban Development Department official informed that Rs 155-core Sewerage Project in Zone-III of Srinagar sanctioned under the Urban Renewal Mission scheme is being carried to set up a 140-kilometre sewerage network in the old city.
“ Due to paucity of funding the project got delayed and there were some technical issues which have now been addressed. The revised deadline is March 2022, we are sure that the project will be completed within the time slot," said an official.
He said that out of the 140-kilometre sewerage network of Srinagar city, work on 133 kilometers has been already completed and remaining 7 kilometers would be completed soon.
He said that administration has taken up various aspects of the project including realignment of PHE pipes at Alamgari Bazar, relocation of sixteen shops at 90 Feet Road Soura and measures under taken for relocation of inline and outfall pump stations besides permission for road cut at various locations for execution of house connection.
Officials informed that out of total 16130 household connections, 5306 households in Srinagar have been covered till date and the target will be achieved by end of September 2021 in full.