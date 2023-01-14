Rs 37 lakh spent on remodelling of Bal Ashram, Naari Niketan at Shalimar

Giving details the DC was informed that under Integrated Social Security Scheme(ISSS), a total of 55296 beneficiaries are covered in the District and monthly pension of Rs 1000 is given to beneficiaries of three categories viz OAP for old age BPL persons, having age of 60 years for men and 55 years for women, PCP for disabled persons having disability 40% or more, WID for widows, divorcees and destitute having meagre source of income.it was given out that payments have been made up to December 2022 and case pendency is Nil and all new beneficiaries can apply online on “Jansugam Portal” with no waiting period.

During the meeting, the DC also took stock of the functioning of Bal Ashram and NariNiketan at Shalimar.

The DC was informed that 22 boy students are presently registered at the Bal Ashram while 11 girl students in NariNiketan being provided free Boarding, Lodging, Education, Nutrition and Health care facilities to Orphans enrolled in Primary, Middle and Higher classes. The DC was also given brief about the recent measures taken for strengthening both the centres including infrastructure upgradation, face lifting and creating facilities for the students at a cost of Rs 37 lakh.