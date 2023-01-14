Rs 37 lakh spent on remodelling of Bal Ashram, Naari Niketan at Shalimar

Srinagar, Jan 14: In order to review implementation of welfare measures for under privileged, vulnerable, downtrodden and weaker sections of society and process of extension of benefits of various Government schemes by the Social Welfare Department, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad Saturday chaired an Officers meeting here.
At the outset, the DC took a comprehensive review of beneficiary oriented schemes. On the occasion, the District Social Welfare Officer gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation and apprised the DC about the functioning of the Department and implementation of schemes including providing of Scholarships, National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS), Marriage Assistance Scheme (SMAS), Saksham/SASCM, Prosthetic Aid, progress of survey for identification of eligible beneficiaries under ISSS/NSAP/NFBS/RMV, Bal Ashram &NariNiketan, besides disbursement of pension through different Social Welfare schemes also came into discussion.
On the occasion, the DC was apprised that the amount to the tune of over Rs 70 crore disbursed among 61300 beneficiaries (pension cases) in Srinagar District under Integrated Social Assistance Scheme (ISSS) and National Social Assistance Programme(NASP).
Giving details the DC was informed that under Integrated Social Security Scheme(ISSS), a total of 55296 beneficiaries are covered in the District and monthly pension of Rs 1000 is given to beneficiaries of three categories viz OAP for old age BPL persons, having age of 60 years for men and 55 years for women, PCP for disabled persons having disability 40% or more, WID for widows, divorcees and destitute having meagre source of income.it was given out that payments have been made up to December 2022 and case pendency is Nil and all new beneficiaries can apply online on “Jansugam Portal” with no waiting period.
During the meeting, the DC also took stock of the functioning of Bal Ashram and NariNiketan at Shalimar.
The DC was informed that 22 boy students are presently registered at the Bal Ashram while 11 girl students in NariNiketan being provided free Boarding, Lodging, Education, Nutrition and Health care facilities to Orphans enrolled in Primary, Middle and Higher classes. The DC was also given brief about the recent measures taken for strengthening both the centres including infrastructure upgradation, face lifting and creating facilities for the students at a cost of Rs 37 lakh.
The Deputy Commissioner also assessed the Data of Juvenile Justice Board(JJB) and was informed that as many as 795 cases were instituted before JJB, Srinagar out of which 432 cases were disposed off. It was also given out that 60 beneficiaries are receiving benefits under SACSM (Covid Orphaned children) and PM Care scheme.
Regarding Rehabilitation of Militant Victims (RMV) under which monthly pension of Rs 1000 is given to Old persons, widows, physically challenged persons of BPL families, if primary bread earner is killed in militancy related violence, the DC was informed that as on date 306 beneficiaries are being provided benefits.Under National Foundation for Communal Harmony(NFCH), 65 destitute/orphan child(students), whose parents or main bread earner is killed or permanently incapacitated in communal, caste, ethnic and violence are registered with the Department and are entitled for Assistance in shape of scholarships vizRs 1250 up to class 12th, Rs 1500 for Graduation and Rs 1750 PG Professional courses.