' Rs 40 lakh sanctioned in favour of militancy-hit victims in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Mar 8: The Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday chaired a meeting of District Level Screening cum Coordination Committee (DLSCC) to decide cases of militancy affected persons here.
During the meeting, total 17 cases of victims of militancy-related incidents came up for discussion and after threadbare deliberations, the Deputy Commissioner sanctioned an amount of Rs 40 lakh in favour of the NoKs of militancy victims under Death/Missing/Injured/Damaged cases of District Srinagar, an official statement said.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said District Administration Srinagar shall ensure there is nil pendency of such cases requiring immediate relief to the people. He stressed on the concerned Officers to ensure speedy disposal of all such cases for timely clearance of the cases.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Faz lul Haseeb and other concerned officers.