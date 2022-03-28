Rs 4004.44 crore disbursed among 84526 beneficiaries by banks in Srinagar

The meeting was informed that credit to the tune of Rs 4004.44 Crore has been disbursed among 84526 beneficiaries of Srinagar district by different financial institutions under priority and non-priority sectors by quarter ended December, 2021 against the target of 6574.39 crore for 145792 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed on all the line departments and Banks operating in the district to improve the IEC activities to educate and sensitize the people about financial literacy about different banking products and Government sponsored schemes particularly in rural and urban belts of Srinagar so that they can avail the benefits of such schemes by setting up income generating units.