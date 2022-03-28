Rs 4004.44 crore disbursed among 84526 beneficiaries by banks in Srinagar

Srinagar, Mar 28: To evaluate the progress achieved under Annual District Credit Plan of Srinagar district for financial year 2021-22, a meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) was today held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad here.
The meeting was informed that credit to the tune of Rs 4004.44 Crore has been disbursed among 84526 beneficiaries of Srinagar district by different financial institutions under priority and non-priority sectors by quarter ended December, 2021 against the target of 6574.39 crore for 145792 beneficiaries.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC stressed on all the line departments and Banks operating in the district to improve the IEC activities to educate and sensitize the people about financial literacy about different banking products and Government sponsored schemes particularly in rural and urban belts of Srinagar so that they can avail the benefits of such schemes by setting up income generating units.
He also stressed on enhancement in the overall credit flow of banks in the district which is essential for financial impetus and improving income levels and thereby help in raising standard of living of people.
The DC also asked Banks and all line departments to encourage novice entrepreneurs under economic activities to inspire them for setting up viable income generating units in the district. On the occasion, the DC also launched Rs 3243 crore Potential Linked Plan (PLP) 2022-23 of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) for Srinagar District which shall act as a guiding document to the Bankers for optimal utilization of Credit for development.