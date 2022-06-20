RTA approves operation of 120 e-Rickshaws in Srinagar

Commissioner Srinagar Municipal Corporation/CEO Smart City, Athar Amir Khan, Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Sajid Yehya Naqash, SSP Traffic, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Superintendent of Police (Headquarter), Chief Planning Officer Srinagar and other concerned were present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the DC who is the also Chairman of RTA Srinagar after having threadbare discussion accorded approval for operation of services of 120 e-Rickshaws in Srinagar city, particularly on the hungry routes where availability of public transport facility is meagre.