S P College kick-starts week-long cleanliness drive

Srinagar, Sep 19: In connection with its ongoing celebrations related to Gandhi Jayanti, the Sri Pratap College Srinagar Monday kick-started the week-long campus cleanliness drive.
The event was flagged off by Principal Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Khan followed by a pledge drawn from Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy, “Everyone is his own Scavenger” administered by the Principal on the occasion.
The drive was jointly organized by the College Discipline Committee, NSS Units and Eco Club of the college.
NSS volunteers and members of the college Eco Club took part in the drive enthusiastically and collected garbage from various spots of the College in bins and biodegradable trash bags.
The drive was monitored by senior-most faculty members Prof Bashir Ahmad Mir, Convenor Discipline Committee, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, Convenor Eco Club, Prof Shahid Ahmad Wani, NSS Programme Officers Dr Nadia Shah and Dr Syed Rashid Maqsood besides members of discipline committee Dr Shabana Aslam (Co-Convener, Discipline Committee), Dr Rouf Farooqi, Dr Javaid Andrabi, Owais Wani and Prof Sana. College gardners and sanitation workers actively participated in the drive.