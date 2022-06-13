S P College organises health camp for students, staff

Srinagar, June 13: The Healthcare Committee of Sri Pratap College Srinagar on Monday organised a day-long healthcare camp in collaboration with District Health Society, C.M.O Srinagar.
A team of doctors comprising Dr Irfan Abdullah, Physician Specialist, Dr Roohi Deewan, Medical Officer, Dr Nahid Syed, Dental Surgeon and Counsellor Wasim Ahmad Parray conducted a thorough check-up of more than 150 students and faculty members, in addition to providing them necessary medical advice.
Free medicine was also distributed, on advice of the medical practitioners, among the students and staff, even as dozens of Golden Cards were also prepared on the spot.
C.M.O Srinagar Dr Jameel Ahmad Mir and Nodal Officer Ayushman Bharat Dr Hashmat Shora supervised the medical team while Healthcare Committee Convener Prof Sadat H Kar, along with members of the Committee, facilitated the camp by providing all logistical support.
College Principal Prof Khursheed Ahmad Khan complimented the Healthcare Committee for organising the health camp which proved greatly beneficial to the students. He said more such camps should be organised in future. Dr Mir Irfanullah delivered a vote of thanks.
The College Healthcare Committee also comprises Prof Ashiq Hussain Bhat, Dr Shabana Aslam, Prof Tabassum Habib, Prof Falak Naz and Dr Mir Irfanullah.