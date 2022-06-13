S P College organises health camp for students, staff

A team of doctors comprising Dr Irfan Abdullah, Physician Specialist, Dr Roohi Deewan, Medical Officer, Dr Nahid Syed, Dental Surgeon and Counsellor Wasim Ahmad Parray conducted a thorough check-up of more than 150 students and faculty members, in addition to providing them necessary medical advice.

Free medicine was also distributed, on advice of the medical practitioners, among the students and staff, even as dozens of Golden Cards were also prepared on the spot.