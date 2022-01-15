'Safeguarding public health our topmost priority'

Srinagar, Jan 15: The Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Rakesh Balwal Saturday visited various City areas to oversee the implementation of the weekend restrictions re-imposed by State Executive Committee after sudden spike in Covid-19 cases to contain the fast spread of the Coronavirus.
During the visit, the DC visited Jehangir Chowk, Numaish Gah, Magarmal Bagh, New Secretariat Road, Batamaloo and other adjoining areas to take first-hand appraisal of the implementation of additional measures under weekend restrictions imposed by the government in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid-19 cases as well as the rising positivity rate.
On the occasion, the DC appealed to the people of Srinagar to abide by the weekend restrictions and do not invite complete lockdown. He said violation of CAB and weekend restrictions will have serious repercussions. The DC said imposition of weekend restrictions is a part of the additional measures undertaken in the larger interest of public health, safety and precautionary measures to contain the further spread of Covid-19 as the third wave engulfs the globe.