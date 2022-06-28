Sale of sacrificial animals

Srinagar, June 28: Amid tussle over fresh fixed rates for sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha, the government has decided to suspend the licenses of those dealers and sellers who are found defying the orders.
The government has also stated that those who are not registered or license holders and are found disobeying the fixed rates will not be allowed to sell the sacrificial livestock in the market places.
A day after the government fixed fresh rates for the sacrificial animals, the tussle between the department and mutton dealers erupted yet again, which is set to bring misery to the people on the eve of the holy festival.
Manzoor Ahmad Kanoon, president of All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Association, said that the government fixed rates are unacceptable and they will not sell the sacrificial animals as per the set rates.
“We were called yesterday to make our point with regard to the rates where discussion was held over it. We told the chair that the sacrificial animals last year were sold at the cost of Rs 350 per kg and it wouldn’t be possible for them to sell the sacrificial animals at the cost of Rs 310 per kg. I have not signed the document of agreement and also didn’t accept the government rates,” Kanoon said.
However, he appealed to the people not to accept the government rates as these rates are not genuine. “We have pitched for selling the sacrificial animals at the cost of Rs 360 per kg. We cannot accept the rates at all,” he said.
Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Dr Abdul Salam Mir, when contacted said that the violators will find no place to sell the sacrificial animals.
“We will not allow anyone to sell the sacrificial animals against the government fixed rates in the market places and mandis. Strict action will be taken against those who will be found disobeying the fixed rates,” Director FCS&CA said.
He further stated that the licenses of all the norm violators will be suspended this year to ensure that the fixed rates are obeyed in letter and spirit. “We will not put the people in trouble and ensure that the government fixed rates are obeyed in spirit,” he said.
The number of teams for market checking and especially for ensuring implementation of government fixed rates for sacrificial animals would be increased this year to curb the violations wherever found. (KNO)
