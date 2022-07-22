Salman Sagar distributes relief among Lone Mohalla fire victims

Sagar, who visited the Lone Mohalla fire victims on the second consecutive day today, distributed relief among the affected. The relief consisted of various household merchandise including utensils, blankets, and food kits. He was accompanied by the party local unit functionaries and youth volunteers. He also asked the Divisional administration to issue directions to Naib Tehsildar concerned to prepare relief cases so that relief as admissible under rules under SDRF, district Red Cross and other schemes is distributed among fire victims at the earliest.