Sanat Ghar without basic facilities, employees, visitors bear brunt

Srinagar, Apr 15: The employees working in different departments in Sanat Ghar building at Bemina here have decried lack of basic amenities. They said for past several months they are suffering due to lack of basic facilities. The staffers from various departments under Industries and Commerce said that the lift of the building is not working for the past three months.
“We are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the issue. The lift is defunct for months and no one is paying heed to the issue. We have to carry supplies like gas cylinders and other heavy goods manually via stairs which is dangerous and hectic. There are around eight departments working from the building and hundreds of employees and entrepreneurs are facing problems due to the issue,” said an employee.
He said that that now from the past four days, there is no electricity in the building. “It is ironic that this important place that hosts offices of so many departments is without electricity,” he added.
The employees said that the power supply from the generator is also unavailable. Another employee said that on Friday, there was also no water supply making things worse.
“In the holy month of Ramadhan, we had no place to do ablution for Friday prayers. There are head offices of many important departments and offices of many unit holders. Entrepreneurs in large numbers visit the place and they also face issues. We want concerned authorities to look into the issue and provide basic facilities. Important offices like SIDCO, SICOP, Mining department, Director Industries office is located here, still, the place is being neglected,” said another employee.
MD SICOP Simita Sethi said that there are minor technical issues that happen sometimes and will be looked into. “We will look into the defunct lift issue and it will be resolved accordingly. The water shortage has happened due to electric failure and there are minor technical issues that will be fixed. These issues happen at times and maintenance people resolve these issues without delay,” Sethi said.