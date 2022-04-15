Sanat Ghar without basic facilities, employees, visitors bear brunt

“We are facing a lot of inconvenience due to the issue. The lift is defunct for months and no one is paying heed to the issue. We have to carry supplies like gas cylinders and other heavy goods manually via stairs which is dangerous and hectic. There are around eight departments working from the building and hundreds of employees and entrepreneurs are facing problems due to the issue,” said an employee.

He said that that now from the past four days, there is no electricity in the building. “It is ironic that this important place that hosts offices of so many departments is without electricity,” he added.