Sarmad flags off Bahrain Bikers' rally to downtown Srinagar

Bahrain Bikers-a group of 18 bikers from Bahrain were flagged off in presence of Director Tourism Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb, President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industries(KCCI), Sheikh Ashiq member KCCI, Sheikh Feroze and members of Travel and Trade.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism termed the biking expedition of Bahrain Bikers as a positive sign for Kashmir Tourism and said that the department and stakeholders are doing lot from a long time which is now showing results on the ground.

He expressed his hope that the expedition would open gates for many other such activities as Kashmir has much to offer in adventure tourism.