Sarmad flags off Bahrain Bikers' rally to downtown Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 13: Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez Thursday flagged off a group of bikers to Downtown Srinagar from Sangarmal in Srinagar.
Bahrain Bikers-a group of 18 bikers from Bahrain were flagged off in presence of Director Tourism Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb, President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industries(KCCI), Sheikh Ashiq member KCCI, Sheikh Feroze and members of Travel and Trade.
Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Tourism termed the biking expedition of Bahrain Bikers as a positive sign for Kashmir Tourism and said that the department and stakeholders are doing lot from a long time which is now showing results on the ground.
He expressed his hope that the expedition would open gates for many other such activities as Kashmir has much to offer in adventure tourism.
He also expressed his gratitude to Bahrain Bikers and KCCI for organizing the biking expedition and said that the MoU signed between KCCI and Bahrain Small & Medium Enterprises Society (BSMES) September is showing its fruitful results.
He observed that this is the wonderful beginning of other tourism related activities and said that Kashmir has a potential to become biking capital of the world.
He said that activities like biking expedition would give a positive message to outside world as outside people have certain perceptions about visiting Kashmir.
“Kashmir has a potential to become world's best adventure tourism destination. We want to make it hub of adventure tourism and will make Kashmir a dream destination in adventure tourism,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, group leader of Bahrain Bikers, Ali Ansari praised the hospitality and generosity of Kashmir and its people.
He said that they received lot of love and affection from the people wherever they visit in Kashmir and expressed his gratitude to KCCI for facilitating such a wonderful biking expedition to Kashmir.
Bahrain Bikers trip to Kashmir started from Leh to Kashmir where they visited several places like Nubra, Leh, Kargil, Sonamarg, Pahalgam etc.
On the occasion, certificates of participation was also distributed among the participants in the biking expedition from Bahrain Bikers.