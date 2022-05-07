Save Hokersar-Save Srinagar campaign launched

Srinagar, May 7: Principal Secretary Housing & Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta, today launched “Save Hokersar-Save Srinagar” campaign at Hokersar.
The event is being organised under the banner “TAWAZUN” from 7th to 21st May 2022 by the Department of Wildlife Protection, Wetlands division, Kashmir, in collaboration with concerned departments, locals, NGOs and educational institutions.
Principal Chief Conservator Forest (Wildlife), Suresh Kumar Gupta and Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole were present on the occasion.
The aim of the event is to launch a comprehensive cleanliness drive in and around Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve to maintain ecological characteristics of this world famous wetland (RAMSAR site). The campaign is being launched following directions of Chief Secretary issued during his recent visit to Hokersar.
Principal Secretary administrated pledge to all the participants for their active involvement in the cleanliness drive of Hokersar Wetland Conservation Reserve.
Suresh Kumar Gupta informed that this cleanliness campaign will be conducted on 30 identified spots in and around Hokersar Wetland for collection and disposal of solid waste from 7th of May up to 21st of May 2022 and will involve 2595 persons.