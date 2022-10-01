Scheme for Road Accidents Fund to be operationalised in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 1: A meeting of District Road Safety Committee (DRSC) was Saturday held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here to review the measures taken with regard to review of decisions taken in last DRSC meeting to decongest heavy load routes for smooth traffic flow in Srinagar City.
Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, Sajid Yehya Naqash, Superintendent of Police (Headquarter), Arif Ahmad SP Traffic, Tariq Ahmad, Deputy CMO, Dr Anjum and other concerned were present in the meeting.
The meeting held threadbare deliberations on various issues with regard to management of Traffic in Srinagar City.
On the occasion, the DC stressed upon all the officers to be proactive in implementation of the Road Safety Action Plan on priority basis for better management of the traffic system. He stressed on the concerned officers to take all required measures to decongest the City roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.
Further, the DC instructed to remove road side objects that hinder smooth traffic ply. He also asked the officers to take measures to improve traffic congestion and facilitate movement of pedestrians as well as commuters.
During the meeting, it was decided to prepare DPRs for construction of underpass roads at major traffic crossings in various parts of the City like Jehangir Chowk, Bemina, Nowgam and SMHS Hospital to facilitate the people crossing over the road and avoid accidents.
Regarding establishment of Inspection & Certification Centre (I&CC), the DC asked the RTO, Kashmir to place indent for the land required for the purpose at the earliest.
During the meeting, status of road accident funds also came under discussion and it was given out that the Road Accident Fund will be operated to provide financial assistance to the road accident victims.