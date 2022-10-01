Scheme for Road Accidents Fund to be operationalised in Srinagar

During the meeting, it was decided to prepare DPRs for construction of underpass roads at major traffic crossings in various parts of the City like Jehangir Chowk, Bemina, Nowgam and SMHS Hospital to facilitate the people crossing over the road and avoid accidents.

Regarding establishment of Inspection & Certification Centre (I&CC), the DC asked the RTO, Kashmir to place indent for the land required for the purpose at the earliest.

During the meeting, status of road accident funds also came under discussion and it was given out that the Road Accident Fund will be operated to provide financial assistance to the road accident victims.