School timing changed for Srinagar

“In supersession of previous orders, all the Government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 08:30 am to 02:30 pm, with effect from 22-06-23” reads the order.

The current school timing was 09: 00 am to 03: 00 pm and had been in vogue for the past three weeks only, starting 01 June. The orders from increasing the work hours in schools by one hour had been issued on 31 May by the Directorate. From 01 March, when schools reopened in Kashmir, post Winter vacation, the school timing was 09:00 am to 02:00 pm. Prior to winter vacation, the school timing in Srinagar Municipality limit schools was upto 03:00 pm.