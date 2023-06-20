School timing changed for Srinagar

Srinagar, June 20: The Directorate of School Education today notified fresh timing for schools in Srinagar Municipal limits, the third change of school hours this year.
“In supersession of previous orders, all the Government and private recognized schools within the municipal limits of Srinagar city shall observe school timings from 08:30 am to 02:30 pm, with effect from 22-06-23” reads the order.
The current school timing was 09: 00 am to 03: 00 pm and had been in vogue for the past three weeks only, starting 01 June. The orders from increasing the work hours in schools by one hour had been issued on 31 May by the Directorate. From 01 March, when schools reopened in Kashmir, post Winter vacation, the school timing was 09:00 am to 02:00 pm. Prior to winter vacation, the school timing in Srinagar Municipality limit schools was upto 03:00 pm.
The school timings have been frequently changed to address the traffic congestion issue of Srinagar. The distribution of traffic from offices and schools at different hours has been worked out many times in the past.
Greater Kashmir had earlier reported about the Traffic Police department urging change in school timings for easing congestion. Consequently, the Education department accorded approval for change of school timings in Srinagar City from 9 am to 2 pm from March 1 of 2023. The timings were again changed prior to G-20 meet in Srinagar, weeks ago.