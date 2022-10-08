SDA removes shanties outside newly established Children Hospital at Bemina

Srinagar, Oct 8: On the instructions of the Vice Chairman, Haris Ahmad Handoo, an anti-encroachment drive was today conducted by Srinagar Development Authority (SDA) to remove shanties that had come up outside the newly established Children Hospital at Bemina.
During the drive, all the shanties were removed to restore the pristine view along the national highway at Bemina and prevent any untoward incident.
“Having such markets thrive outside big institutions on National Highway is not only hazardous from traffic point of view but creates shabby clusters and causes congestion,” said the Vice Chairman SDA.
The enforcement drive was led by the enforcement wing of SDA which aims at stopping illegal constructions and preventing building permission deviations. “Meanwhile, the general public is also warned to desist from such activities that shall incur action warranted under law and the anti- encroachment drive shall continue within SDA jurisdiction,” the statement added.