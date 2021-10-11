SDA retrieves government land at Samboora, Pampore

It also conducted demolition of the concrete and temporary structure, sheds and plantation of trees.

The Enforcement Wing along with the estates Wing of SDA initiated the action and retrieved the SDA land grabbed illegally by the local residents of that area.

The demolition drive was executed as per the directions of Vice Chairman, SDA Dr, Bashir Ahmad Lone.

The drive was conducted in coordination with SDPO Pampore, Imtiyaz Ahmad and Tehsildar Pampore who were personally present and provided all the possible assistance with the result the demolition drive was carried out successfully/peacefully.

“General Public residing within SDA jurisdiction are advised not to indulge in any illegal, unauthorized constructions/encroachment on SDA land. Any structure raised without obtaining permission shall be sealed/ demolished. The demolition drive against such constructions and encroachments shall continue in future,” SDA said in a statement.