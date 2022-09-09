SDM Pattan Syed Faheem Bihaqi bereaved

Srinagar, Sep 9: The grandmother of Syed Faheem Bihaqi, SDM Pattan, passed away at her residence Alfazal Colony Peerbagh here.
She was widow of noted social activist and multifaceted personally of Kanth Paristan Safa Kadal Mir Muhammad Nayeem Kanth.
The deceased is survived by her sons Mir Muhammad Sayeed Kanth, Mir Niyaz Ahmad Kanth, Mir Riyaz Ahmad Kanth, Mir Fayaz Ahmad Kanth and son-in-law Syed Irshad Ahmad Bihaqi.
A large number of people attended the last rites of the deceased in the afternoon. She was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard located at Seke Dafar Safa Kadal adjacent to the Police Station.
According to family sources, the congregational fateh khawani of the deceased shall be offered on Sunday at 10.30 am followed by condolence meeting at the residence.
Meanwhile, members of social, religious and business communities have condoled demise of the pious lady.