SEC to soon take a call on reopening of schools: DC Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 9: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, on Wednesday said the State Executive Committee will soon take a decision over reopening schools.
“As such I would like to request the eligible students and their parents that vaccination in 15-18 group must be done so that we can open the schools with more surety,” he added.
The DC Srinagar however stressed the need for strict compliance to COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior in order to bring down the virus cases to zero.
“From last few days, if you see, there has been a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases. For this, I would like to thank people of Srinagar and media that there was complete compliance with the COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB),” news agency GNS quoted DC Srinagar as saying.
He said that "it was expected that there would be four thousand cases per day and all these predictions were proved wrong by the people of Srinagar.
Our highest single day spike was 1700 and from there on cases started to decline and now you see the cases are around hundred, " he added.
The DC Srinagar said that to overcome COVID-19, there is need to continue with the CAB adding there is no room for complacency.
"There is no room for celebrations. At no point, we can say that the cases are now declining and that we will do away with mask wearing. In fact we have to strictly follow CAB as there are around 6000 active cases in Srinagar alone.”
Over the recent acid attack on a Srinagar girl, he said that the drive to regulate the sale of the substance will continue adding on Tuesday, 13 outlets selling the acid illegally were sealed.