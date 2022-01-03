Second encounter in Srinagar's Shalimar after LeT commander’s killing

Srinagar Jan 3: Another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Shalimar area of Srinagar shortly after a Lashkar militant was killed in the area.
"Another encounter started at Gasu near Shalimar area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," a police spokesman said in a statement.
Earlier, IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar claimed to have shot dead militant Salim Parray of the LeT.
IGP Kashmir, while talking to the media after the shootout, said that Parray was involved in "slitting throat of 12 civilians during the 2016 agitation".