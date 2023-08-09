Srinagar

Secretary Health chairs Arogya Mahotsava of Ayush at GMC Kathua

 Srinagar, Aug 9: Secretary Health and Medical Education  Bhupinder Kuma chaired  Arogya Mahotsava of Ayush at GMC Kathua to mark the celebration of  Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava  The Secretary of Health and Medical Education inaugurated the  Arogya Mahotsava Exhibition and interacted with Medical  Officers.  Directorate of Ayush J&K in convergence with Govt. Medical College Kathua organised  Arogya Mahotsava.

Secretary visited each and every stall and interacted with Ayush doctors and doctors from  Govt. Medical College Kathua who were present in the exhibition . He also launched a campaign  on Ashwagandha- as a health promoter medicinal plant in Jammu and Kashmir for propagation  of Ashwagandha and to motivate people for growing and using Ashwagandha for various health benefits.

In his address, Secretary Health and Medical Education, congratulated Director Ayush  J&K and his team for an impressive programme. He lauded efforts of Ayush for spearheading a campaign of wellness promotion  and making wellness part of peoples’ personality. He emphasized that the conventional health care  system and Ayush must join hands for sthe creening, early detection and effective management  through behavioural change and lifestyle modifications to reduce the burden of Non  Communicable Diseases. Secretary Health and Medical Education instructed that data of  screening and testing with regard to NCDs at all Ayush Institutions to be consolidated and  uploaded on NCD portal by National Health Mission officials.

