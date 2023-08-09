Secretary Health chairs Arogya Mahotsava of Ayush at GMC Kathua

Srinagar, Aug 9: Secretary Health and Medical Education Bhupinder Kuma chaired Arogya Mahotsava of Ayush at GMC Kathua to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava The Secretary of Health and Medical Education inaugurated the Arogya Mahotsava Exhibition and interacted with Medical Officers. Directorate of Ayush J&K in convergence with Govt. Medical College Kathua organised Arogya Mahotsava.
Secretary visited each and every stall and interacted with Ayush doctors and doctors from Govt. Medical College Kathua who were present in the exhibition . He also launched a campaign on Ashwagandha- as a health promoter medicinal plant in Jammu and Kashmir for propagation of Ashwagandha and to motivate people for growing and using Ashwagandha for various health benefits.
In his address, Secretary Health and Medical Education, congratulated Director Ayush J&K and his team for an impressive programme. He lauded efforts of Ayush for spearheading a campaign of wellness promotion and making wellness part of peoples’ personality. He emphasized that the conventional health care system and Ayush must join hands for sthe creening, early detection and effective management through behavioural change and lifestyle modifications to reduce the burden of Non Communicable Diseases. Secretary Health and Medical Education instructed that data of screening and testing with regard to NCDs at all Ayush Institutions to be consolidated and uploaded on NCD portal by National Health Mission officials.