Secretary Health chairs Arogya Mahotsava of Ayush at GMC Kathua

In his address, Secretary Health and Medical Education, congratulated Director Ayush J&K and his team for an impressive programme. He lauded efforts of Ayush for spearheading a campaign of wellness promotion and making wellness part of peoples’ personality. He emphasized that the conventional health care system and Ayush must join hands for sthe creening, early detection and effective management through behavioural change and lifestyle modifications to reduce the burden of Non Communicable Diseases. Secretary Health and Medical Education instructed that data of screening and testing with regard to NCDs at all Ayush Institutions to be consolidated and uploaded on NCD portal by National Health Mission officials.