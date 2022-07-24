Security heightened for Tiranga Yatra in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 24: Authorities have heightened security arrangements in the summer capital for Tiranga Yatra scheduled to be flagged off from Ghanta Ghar area of Lal Chowk on Monday.
The Yatra will be flagged off by Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani at Lal Chowk. The yatra would culminate on Tuesday at Kargil War Memorial.
“All security arrangements have been finalised,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “At the same time it will be ensured that common people don’t face any inconvenience.”
On Sunday, the flea market was abuzz with customers but patrolling in entire Lal Chowk was intensified. In the evening, more joint parties of police and paramilitary forces reviewed security arrangements at Lal Chowk.
Officials said around 300 motorcyclists, 180 from J&K and 120 from other states, carrying tricolour will leave Lal Chowk on Monday afternoon towards Kargil. Some BJP leaders including J&K BJP general secretary and incharge Kashmir Affairs, Sunil Sharma and Altaf Thakur visited Lal Chowk to take stock of arrangements for Yatra. They were briefed by jurisdictional officers about security and other preparations for the Yatra.
Pertinently, BJP National General Secretary and incharge J&K Tarun Chug, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya, BJP J&K President Ravinder Raina, and BJP J&K General Secretary Sunil Sharma are scheduled to attend the rally.
Besides, state presidents and general secretaries of all BJP-ruled states, and four Members of Parliament would also attend the rally. Earlier in the day, BJP National general secretary BJYM, Vabhav Kumar and Neha Joshi, National Vice President BJYM addressed a press conference paying homage to the soldiers who laid their lives during Kargil War.