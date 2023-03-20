Secy Tourism inaugurates Spring Festival at iconic Badamwari Park

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary expressed his delight at the start of the festival, stating that the Spring Festival is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the arrival of this beautiful season. He added that this season is a time to enjoy the outdoors, experience local traditions, and connect with our communities.

The Secretary further highlighted that such kind of festivals are aimed at promoting tourism and showcasing the diversity and beauty of many unexplored destinations. He added that the department will organise such kind of events across the length and breadth of the UT to tap the potential of virgin tourist destinations here.