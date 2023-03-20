Secy Tourism inaugurates Spring Festival at iconic Badamwari Park

Srinagar, Mar 20: Secretary Tourism, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah today inaugurated the Spring festival, ‘marking onset of Spring’ at iconic Badamwari park here.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary expressed his delight at the start of the festival, stating that the Spring Festival is an opportunity for people to come together and celebrate the arrival of this beautiful season. He added that this season is a time to enjoy the outdoors, experience local traditions, and connect with our communities.
The Secretary further highlighted that such kind of festivals are aimed at promoting tourism and showcasing the diversity and beauty of many unexplored destinations. He added that the department will organise such kind of events across the length and breadth of the UT to tap the potential of virgin tourist destinations here.
Dr. Abid on the occasion also highlighted the government’s commitment to developing the tourism sector, with initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure, enhancing tourism services, and promoting sustainable tourism practices.
Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Kashmir, Faz Lul Haseeb said that the department has lined up a series of activities at different tourist destinations across Kashmir division to give people and visitors maximum avenues for recreation. He added that the department is providing all possible assistance to the tourists and visitors who want to visit Kashmir and experience its enthralling scenery and beauty.
Remarkably, during the festival, traditional and historical arrangements were made for the visitors. Cultural events and performances by renowned artists from Kashmir also enthralled the audiences during the festival.
The Festival features a range of activities, like food fairs, arts and crafts exhibitions, among other activities. Visitors can experience the local traditions, taste the unique cuisine, and explore the natural beauty of the historical Badamwari park.
Meanwhile, a similar kind of event was also organised by the Tourism Department at Nagam, Chadoora Budgam in which senior officers of the department and a large number of locals participated.