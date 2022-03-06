Seed sale mela inaugurated at SKUAST-K

The theme of this year’s mela is “Organic Farming – A way forward towards sustainable agriculture in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh”.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the mela, Advisor Khan observed that such exhibitions play an important role in offering an exceptional opportunity to farmers to access reliable, updated and relevant information on agricultural practices also help in reducing farmers’ risk and uncertainty. He said that such exhibitions should be held in near future in North and South Kashmir areas for the welfare of the farming community.