Seed sale mela inaugurated at SKUAST-K
Srinagar, Mar 6: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, on Sunday inaugurated two day-long 7th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela here at Shalimar campus of the SKUAST-K.
The theme of this year’s mela is “Organic Farming – A way forward towards sustainable agriculture in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh”.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the mela, Advisor Khan observed that such exhibitions play an important role in offering an exceptional opportunity to farmers to access reliable, updated and relevant information on agricultural practices also help in reducing farmers’ risk and uncertainty. He said that such exhibitions should be held in near future in North and South Kashmir areas for the welfare of the farming community.
The Advisor further said that farming is taken upon by the young generation of educated people who are deriving maximum benefits out of the technological interventions and becoming job providers.
Among others who attended the mela include Vice-Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Nazir Ahmad Ganai; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, P K Pole; Director SKIMS, Parvaiz Ahmad Koul; Director-General Horticulture, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat; Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal and other senior officers.