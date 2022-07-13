Selection Against 2020 Advertisement Notice | Court asks SKIMS to issue appointment orders

After hearing the counsel for the parties, the court of Judge Small Causes Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi, rejected the main contention of the SKIMS that the selection was “inconclusive” and was such covered under the decision by Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor by virtue of which all the posts in which selection process has not been completed were withdrawn from the recruitment agency of Junior/Senior selection committee and same referred to Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSRB).

“There is no doubt that no one has a right to be appointed against any post even if such person is selected but there must be strong valid and legal reasons to truncate the selection process or change the selection agency,” the court said, underlining that no authority has any absolute powers to behave “irresponsibly against the well settled norms.”