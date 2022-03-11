Seminar on Gender Equality held

Srinagar, Mar 11: Kashmir University’s Department of Education organised a national-level seminar on ‘Gender Equality: Debates and Discourses’.
Dean College Development Council Prof Mohiuddin Sangmi was chief guest at the inaugural session of the seminar, which was organised by the department as part of the varsity’s celebrations related to International Women’s Day.
In his presidential address, Prof Sangmi referred to numerous challenges that come in the way of women empowerment and also highlighted the need for greater awareness to help curb crimes against women.
Head of the Department Dr Tasleema Jan highlighted the need for acknowledging the achievements and contributions of women in different fields. Noted writer and Sahtiya Academy winner Prof Naseem Shafaie, who was a guest of honour, said she has been advocating through her poetry that women need to be respected and accepted as having their own existence and essence.
Prof Haseen Taj, former Dean and Head, Department of Education, University of Bangaluru, presented the keynote address.