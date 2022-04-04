Sensitisation programme held on ill-effects of tobacco

The event was held in collaboration with District Health Services, Srinagar on “Health Hazards of Tobacco and Implementation of Tobacco Free Institutional Guidelines”.

The programme consisted of two sessions- counselling cum guidance by the chief guest and the resource person followed by query session by the students. The chief guest of the occasion was Dr Jameel Ahmad Mir, Chief Medical Officer, Srinagar. The resource person for the programme was Dr Nasir Ahmad, Consultant District Health Services Srinagar.