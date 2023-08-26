Serene beauty of Nigeen Lake being recognised now: NLCO

“Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi's serene stay at the Nigeen Lake houseboat marks a remarkable moment. From being a neglected and filthy lake, Nigeen now stands as a testament to the power of collective effort,” NLCO said in a statement.

“Heartfelt credits to the dedicated efforts of JKLC&MA under LG leadership for their unwavering commitment that has breathed new life into this natural treasure, turning it into a destination of pristine beauty. The stakeholders' efforts and the eco campaigns of team NLCO in helping the lake stay clean deserves accolades,” it said.“The journey didn't stop there. Their Shikara ride up to Char Chinari was a reflection of the newfound allure of Nigeen Lake. Decades of inactivity were finally overturned by the resolute navigation efforts of JKLC&MA. Kudos! Gratitude to all who contributed to this transformation. Nigeen Lake's story teaches us that with determination and unity, we can turn the forgotten into the unforgettable,” the statement added.