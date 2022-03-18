Series of events to mark World Arbor Day celebrations at SP College

Srinagar, Mar 18: The Sri Pratap College Srinagar is holding a series of events in connection with the World Arbor Day-2021 celebrations.
College Principal Prof Khursheed Ahmad Khan, the chief patron of these events, said the Department of Botany in collaboration with NSS units of the college and Social Forestry Division Srinagar is organising a mega plantation drive, quiz, debate and painting competition on this year’s theme ‘Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption.’
The quiz, debate and painting competition will be held on 19th March at 10.30 am while the mega plantation drive is scheduled on 21 March.
On Thursday (March 18), Prof Khan launched a plantation drive in the college campus which was attended by faculty members, students and NSS volunteers. On Friday, students continued with the plantation drive while Dr Wilayat Rizvi Head Department of Botany and Prof Manzoor A Wani, Associate Professor Department of Botany delivered awareness lectures on the importance of World Arbor Day. The student participants were sensitized about the importance of conservation of forests.
Prof Khan said the college aims to become a leader in awareness programmes on social and environmental issues and encourage its faculty and students to lead from the front to make such endeavors successful.