Series of events to mark World Arbor Day celebrations at SP College

College Principal Prof Khursheed Ahmad Khan, the chief patron of these events, said the Department of Botany in collaboration with NSS units of the college and Social Forestry Division Srinagar is organising a mega plantation drive, quiz, debate and painting competition on this year’s theme ‘Forests and Sustainable Production and Consumption.’

The quiz, debate and painting competition will be held on 19th March at 10.30 am while the mega plantation drive is scheduled on 21 March.