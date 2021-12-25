Settlement Assistants in Srinagar await regularisation for 12 years

Srinagar, Dec 25: The Settlement Assistants appointed in the Revenue department are still waiting for regularisation of their jobs despite repeated recommendations made by the authorities for their absorption.
In 2008, Settlement Assistants were appointed in the Revenue department by a selection committee under the cabinet decision.
Later, in 2009 the assistants having completed their graduation qualified the required tests after they were imparted Patwar training.
“We were deputed in far flung areas of Kashmir and Jammu divisions for completion of settlement work in 2008 on a meager remuneration of Rs 2000 per month,” said a group of aggrieved Settlement Assistants.
They said that in 2011 Financial Commissioner Revenue recommended the government to utilise the services of “Patwar exam qualified Settlement Assistants” as Patwaries but this recommendation had not been implemented till date.
In 2013, Settlement Commissioner and Financial Commissioner Revenue again recommended to the government that the J&K Revenue (Subordinate) Services Recruitment Rules-2009 be amended and 10 percent posts of Patwaries be reserved for “Patwar exam Qualified Settlement Assistants” for their adjustment against vacant posts of Patwaries to fill up the vacant posts.
They said in 2014, the government created various administrative units and it was decided to absorb settlement assistants in these administrative units as per their qualification and experience against the vacancies.
“It was also decided to constitute a committee for making suggestions for their absorption in the department against available posts as per the cabinet decision No 128/11/2014,” they said.
“From 2008 till date except recommendations we received nothing. In J&K there are only 177 Settlement Assistants and all having experience of more than 13 years. We demand regularisation of our services,” they said appealing Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to personally intervene into the matter.