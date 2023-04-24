Three jeeps seized as occupants including juveniles engage in hooliganism on foreshore road

Srinagar, April 24: Srinagar police have seized three jeeps after their occupants which included juveniles as well were allegedly found involved in hooliganism on Foreshore road on Sunday night, officials said.
The police, in a tweet said, that the juveniles will be counselled and adults presented in front of magistrates.
"3 Thar Jeeps JK01AK-5001, JK01AQ-7183, and JK01AQ-3132 in which 7 young boys including juveniles were doing hooliganism on Dal axis, late in night were seized on Foreshore road. The juveniles will be counselled with families & adults will be bound down in front of magistrate, " the police said.