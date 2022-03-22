Several Bemina localities facing water shortage

Srinagar, Mar 22: Inhabitants of several localities in Bemina have been suffering from acute shortage of potable water since more than last ten days.
The localities including Iqbal Abad, Lane 4, Sector 7A and Friend’s Lane are suffering in absence of a proper water supply. Muhammad Aslam Lone, president welfare committee said the residents have urged the concerned authorities to look into the issue of water shortage but to no avail.
“We have approached Chief Engineer PHE as well but no action has been taken as of now,” Lone said.