Several children forced into begging rescued in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 12: Several local and non-local children, who were forced into begging, were rescued on Monday in Parimpora area of Srinagar, officials said here.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Child Protection Welfare Team raided Parimpora area today and rescued several non-local and local children.
He said these children were forced into begging by some brokers.
Meanwhile, a senior police official said that Juvenile justice board and Srinagar police jointly carried out the rescue operation.
He said 3 children from Parimpora and many from other areas were also rescued.