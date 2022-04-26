Several houses gutted in Kanimazar blaze

Srinagar, Apr 26: Several houses were gutted in massive blaze at Kanimazar locality in Nawa Kadal area of Downtown.
Reports said fire erupted from two houses around 7:35 pm and engulfed adjoining areas. Soon he Fire and Emergency Department personnel assisted by locals launched operation to put douse fire.
A Fire and Emergency Department official said that efforts were on to contain the raging flames. “It is a highly congested area, which is hindering the efforts”, he said adding there are apprehensions that the fire may spread to other structures though all possible efforts are being made to avoid such a situation. (GNS)