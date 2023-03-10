Several shops gutted in Maisuma blaze

Srinagar, Mar 10: Several shops were gutted in a fire incident at Maisuma area here in wee hours today.
Local news agency GNS said a five-storey commercial-cum-residential building was damaged in the incident.
“The fire damaged wooden shelves, counters and showcases along with electric goods of several shops,” said an F&ES official, adding that, “one shop on the first floor that dealt in food items for pets, and the residential rooms on the third and fourth floor sustained direct damage due to heat and water from the firefighting efforts.”
“Thankfully, no casualties were reported, and the fire was contained by the swift response of the Fire and Emergency Services personnel,” the official said.
As soon as the news broke, the nearest fire station, Gaw Kadal, located near the site of the incident,” the official said.
"The authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident and efforts are underway to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire. We urge all citizens to ensure that their electrical installations are regularly checked and maintained to prevent any untoward incidents."