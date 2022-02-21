Srinagar
Several structures damaged in fire incidents
Srinagar, Feb 21: Several structures were damaged in different fire incidents in the summer capital today.
A house belonging to Muhammad Sultan Wadoo son of Habibullah Wadoo was damaged in a fire incident. Part of a house was also damaged in another fire incident at Noorbagh in Palpora area. Earlier in the day, a shop caught fire at Habba Kadal due to short circuit. The Fire and Emergency Service Department personnel reached the spot and doused the fire in a congested locality.