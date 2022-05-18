Sexual assault case: Get tenant verification done or face legal action, police tells landlords

A spokesman of Srinagar Police while asking the residents to register the tenants warned of legal action against those who fail to do so.

"In view of yesterday's kidnapping & sexual assault case, all are requested again to get tenant verification done. Here 3 criminal minded persons from Rafiabad, Sopore were staying on rent in Malbagh area & landlord didn't do any tenant verification. He will also face legal action," said the police spokesman.