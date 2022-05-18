Srinagar

Sexual assault case: Get tenant verification done or face legal action, police tells landlords

Three persons including a juvenile were on Tuesday arrested by police for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Malbagh
Srinagar, May 18: Police on Wednesday urged landlords in Srinagar to get tenant verification done before renting out their properties in view of yesterday's sexual assault on a minor girl by three youth from north Kashmir's Baramulla who had been staying on rent in the district.

A spokesman of Srinagar Police while asking the residents to register the tenants warned of legal action against those who fail to do so.

"In view of yesterday's kidnapping & sexual assault case, all are requested again to get tenant verification done. Here 3 criminal minded persons from Rafiabad, Sopore were staying on rent in Malbagh area & landlord didn't do any tenant verification. He will also face legal action," said the police spokesman.

Three persons including a juvenile were on Tuesday arrested by police for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Malbagh area of Soura in Srinagar district.

