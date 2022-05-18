Sexual assault on minor girl | 3 accused arrested

Srinagar, May 17: Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested three persons including a juvenile for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl at Malbagh area of Soura here.
Police said that three persons kidnapped a minor girl from Taqdeer Park Hazratbal and sexually assaulted her at a rented house at Mallabagh.
“Soon after receiving the information, officials at Police Station Nigeen registered a case under FIR number 57/2022 under section 363-342-354/IPC and starts investigation. The trio were arrested by police while the victim was shifted to hospital for medical checkup,” police said.
Meanwhile, police in a tweet said that three persons involved in the act were arrested.
“Three accused including one Juvenile apprehended for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Malbagh, Soura. The girl was kidnapped from Hazratbal area and taken to Malbagh by these accused. Case registered under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC act at Nigeen PS,” Srinagar Police tweeted.
“Juvenile has been lodged in Observation Home at Harwan, while other two adult accused have been arrested and lodged in lock-up of Nigeen Police Station,” police tweeted.