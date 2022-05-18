Sexual assault on minor girl | 3 accused arrested

Police said that three persons kidnapped a minor girl from Taqdeer Park Hazratbal and sexually assaulted her at a rented house at Mallabagh.

“Soon after receiving the information, officials at Police Station Nigeen registered a case under FIR number 57/2022 under section 363-342-354/IPC and starts investigation. The trio were arrested by police while the victim was shifted to hospital for medical checkup,” police said.