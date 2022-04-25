Shaan-e-Ramadhan Talent-Hunt Programme begins at KU
Srinagar, Apr 25: A four-day 'Shaan-e-Ramadhan' Talent-Hunt Programme started at the University of Kashmir on Monday.
Dean Research Prof Irshad A Nawchoo inaugurated the programme, organised by the Department of Students Welfare (DSW).
In his presidential address, Prof Nawchoo congratulated the DSW for continuing with its rich legacy of holding the Ramadan programme in the University every year.
He said students must come forward to participate in various competitions being held during next four days and also become the ambassadors of the University in spreading the true message of Ramadan among the masses.
KU Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir was the guest of honour on the occasion. In his special address, Dr Mir complimented the DSW for holding the programme which, he said, has become the annual feature of the University.
He said the University administration will continue to support such programmes being organised by the DSW.
Dean Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri highlighted the achievements of the DSW as well as its programmes which are in the pipeline for the student community. He thanked the University administration for its support to the DSW's programmes.
Shahid Ali Khan, KU Cultural Officer conducted proceedings the event which includes competitions like Husn-e-Qirat, Husn-e-Naat, Husn-e-Azaan, Traditional Caligraphy and Islamic Caligraphy.