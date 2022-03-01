Shab-E-Meraj | Thousands have glimpse of holy relic at Dargah

Srinagar, Mar 1: Thousands of devotees from across Kashmir on Tuesday thronged DargahHazratbal shrine here to have a glimpse of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).
Braving rains, devotees including women visited the shrine throughout the day to offer prayers and have a glimpse of the holy relic.
On the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj, around 20,000 people offered night-long prayers at DargahHazratbal.
It was after two years that this holy night was observed at major Masjids and shrines across J&K as in 2020 and 2021, major shrines and Masjids had announced suspension of prayers to contain the coronavirus.
In view of heavy rush, Traffic Police had notified the route plan for the devotees from other districts to and fro Hazratbal shrine.