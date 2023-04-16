Shab-e-Qadar, Jumat-ul-Vida prayers | Traffic advisory issued for devotees visiting Hazratbal
Srinagar, Apr 16: Traffic Police on Sunday issued an advisory for devotees visiting Dargah Hazratbal from north, south and central Kashmir districts on the occasion of Shab-e-Qadr and Jumat-ul-Vida prayers.
According to the advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts to Srinagar. “A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Hazratbal for Jumat-ul-Vida on April 14 and Shab-e-Qadr on the intervening night of April 17 and 18”, reads the advisory.
As per the advisory, police have earmarked routes for the traffic coming from north, south and central Kashmir to Srinagar.
The vehicles coming from north Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Shalteng-Parimpora-Qamarwari- Cement bridge - Noorbagh - Sekidafar - Eidgah - Ali Masjid- Sazgaripora- Hawal- Alamgari Bazaar- Mill Stop- Molvi stop (Lal Bazar)- Botshah Mohallah- Kanitar-University parking (Saderbal side).
Vehicles coming from south Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Panthachowk - stone quarry (Athawajan) - Batwara - Sonwar Bazar - Ram Munshi bagh- Gupkar - Grand Palace - Zethiyar ghat - Nishat- Foreshore road - Habak Crossing - university parking (Naseem bagh side).
From central Kashmir’s Budgam district and its adjoining areas vehicles carrying devotees shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, shrine: Hyderpora - Tengpora - Bemina bypass - Bemina crossing -Qamarwari - cement bridge - Noorbagh - Sekidafar - Eidgah - Ali Masj1d – Sazgaripora -Hawal - Alamgari Bazar - mill stop -Molvi stop (Lal bazar) - Botshah Mohallah - Kanitar - university parking (Saderbal side).
From Lal Chowk the following route plan should be followed Lal Chowk - SRTC crossing - Ikhwan Chowk - Khanyar chowk-Bhorikadal-Rajouri Kadal - Gojwara Chowk - Hawal - Alamgari Bazar- Mill stop - Molvi stop (Lal bazar) - Botshah Mohallah - Kanitar - university parking (Saderbal side) and from Ganderbal it has notified route as Nagbal - Zakoora - Habak - Naseem bagh parking.
The returning route for north bound vehicle shall adopt following route plan—university parking (Saderbal side) - Ashai Bagh crossing -Rainawari - Khanyar - Nowpora - Dalgate - MA road - Budshah bridge - Jehangir Chowk flyover - Batamaloo -Mominabad- Tengpora - Bemina bypass - Parimpora - Shalteng - and onwards.
For south Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal shrine, they shall adopt the following routes: Naseem Bagh parking - Habak crossing - Foreshore Road - Nishat - Zethiyar ghat - Gupkar - Ram Munshibagh - Sonwar Bazar - Panthachowk - onwards.
Vehicles bound for central Kashmir areas on return from Hazratbal shrine shall adopt the following routes: For Budgam:- Nit - Ashai bagh crossing - Rainawari - Khanyar - Nowpora -Dalgate - golf crossing - Radio Kashmir - Abdullah bridge - Hatric - convent crossing - p/s Rajbagh – Jawhar Nagar chowk -Jawharnagar bund - Rambagh - Bazullah bridge - sadder crossing - Hyderpora – onwards and for Ganderbal bound vehicles: Naseem Bagh parking - Habak - Zakoora - Nagbal and onwards.