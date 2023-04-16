Shab-e-Qadar, Jumat-ul-Vida prayers | Traffic advisory issued for devotees visiting Hazratbal

According to the advisory, elaborate traffic arrangements have been made for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts to Srinagar. “A large number of devotees are expected to assemble at Hazratbal for Jumat-ul-Vida on April 14 and Shab-e-Qadr on the intervening night of April 17 and 18”, reads the advisory.

As per the advisory, police have earmarked routes for the traffic coming from north, south and central Kashmir to Srinagar.