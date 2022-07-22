Shah-Wilayat Colony residents appeal PDD

Srinagar, July 22: Residents of Shah-Wilayat Colony, Sector 8 at Umerabad HMT locality to resolve issues confronting augmentation of power infrastructure in the locality.
A delegation from the area said PDD authorities have taken several measures to augment power infrastructure in the area. “PDD also installed new transformer in our area. However, on the instructions of Divisional Commissioner the transformer has to be shifted to government land. We make a fervent appeal to LG-led administration that till the time the transformer is shifted to government land, the locality should not be kept without electricity as it is fundamental right of every citizen.” they said.