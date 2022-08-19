Shaher-e-Khaas Traders condole demise

Srinagar, Aug 19: Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee (SKTCC) has expressed sorrow over the demise of noted businessman Haji Abdul Rasheed Shah (Panzoo).
The SKTCC in a condolence meeting expressed their sorrow on the sudden demise of Haji Abdul Rashid Shah of Bagh Ali Mardan. The deceased was nephew of SKTCC President Nazir Ahmed Shah.
On the occasion, the members condoled the demise and expressed sympathy with the bereaved family. Meanwhile, the Fateh Khawani will be held on August 21 at 10:30 am at Malkhah near Masjid Gazali.