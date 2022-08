Shaher-e-Khaas traders demand availability of basic facilities during Muharram

Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee held a meeting with traders at Alamgari Bazar. The meeting was attended by a delegation of Shaher-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee led by its chairman Nazir Ahmad Shah, besides Ghulam Muhammad Bhat and Naveed Ali. During the meeting, Shaher-e-Khaas traders extended support to traders and locals of Alamgari Bazar and Lal Bazar in availability of essential items during Muharram.