Shaher-e-Khaas traders for upgrading cab, bus service to Downtown areas

“Due to lack of public transport service, our business has been severely affected,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Coordination Committee.

Shah said before 2019, there was dedicated transport service to Downtown from Lal Chowk, Parimpora and Pantha Chowk. “However, the service was stopped two years ago. In absence of transport service, our customers face problems to reach Shaher-e-Khaas especially Zaina Kadal and Maharaj Gunj which are one of the major trade centres in Srinagar,” he said.