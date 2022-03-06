Shaher-e-Khaas traders for upgrading cab, bus service to Downtown areas

Srinagar, Mar 6: Traders of Shaher-e-Khaas have expressed concern over lack of proper public transport service to various areas of Downtown.
“Due to lack of public transport service, our business has been severely affected,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman Shaher-e-Khaas Coordination Committee.
Shah said before 2019, there was dedicated transport service to Downtown from Lal Chowk, Parimpora and Pantha Chowk. “However, the service was stopped two years ago. In absence of transport service, our customers face problems to reach Shaher-e-Khaas especially Zaina Kadal and Maharaj Gunj which are one of the major trade centres in Srinagar,” he said.
“We have been taking up the issue with concerned authorities, but no action has been taken yet. We demand starting of dedicated service of battery-operated SRTC vehicles and cab service to Shaher-e-Khaas. This service has been successful in other areas of Srinagar,” he said.
He said the bus service should operate till late evening hours for convenience of people. “We make a fervent appeal to Lieutenant Governor Manor Sinha to look into the matter and direct the concerned to make the dedicated bus service to Shaher-e-Khaas part of Smart City Project,” Shah added.