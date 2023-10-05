Shahr-e-Khaas Traders hail prompt restoration of water supply

In a statement, Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Alliance said during the past several weeks, various areas of the Old City were facing acute shortage of drinking water. “We are thankful to the PHE department, especially Executive Engineer Bashir Ahmad Rather, for promptly restoring water supply to affected areas. We also urge the authorities to upgrade the water supply system in Old City to cater to the growing population,” said Nazir Ahmad Shah, chairman of Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Alliance. Other members of the Alliance including Tariq Buch, Omar Gani and Manzoor Sofi also hailed prompt restoration of water supply.