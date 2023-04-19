‘Shahrul Ramadhan’ talent-hunt festival held at KU

Srinagar, Apr 19: A day-long ‘Shahrul Ramadhan Festival’, an annual activity of the Department of Students’ Welfare, was held at the University of Kashmir on Wednesday.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan chaired the valedictory session of the talent-hunt festival, which was attended by a large number of students from the University’s teaching departments and affiliated colleges.
Three competitions including Traditional Calligraphy Competition, Contemporary Calligraphy Competition and ‘Naat’ Competition were held in which students participated with great enthusiasm and passion to showcase their talent.
In her valedictory remarks, the Vice-Chancellor said such competitions encourage the students to develop confidence and give vent to their hidden creative talent. She congratulated the Department of Students’ Welfare for continuing with the legacy of holding the Shahrul Ramadhan Festival, which started in 2009.
Saying that participation of students is more important than winning the competitions, Prof Nilofer said the festivals like ‘Shahrul Ramadhan’ ignite the feeling of compassion for others among young students and also encourages them to become good human beings.
The VC later gave away prizes among the winners of the competitions.
Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, said such important festivals bring students from diverse backgrounds together to learn from each other and rekindle in them the desire to participate in different competitions.
Dean Students Welfare Prof Aneesa Shafi highlighted the objectives of various programmes, including the current programme, being organised by the DSW under the aegis of Y20. She said more extracurricular activities are in the pipeline during the current academic year.
Cultural Officer, Shahid Ali Khan, conducted proceedings of the valedictory session.