Shaleen Kabra inaugurates 2 MG Water Service Reservoir at Nishat

The reservoir has been constructed with a cost of Rs 611 Lakh which will feed areas like Nishat, Dal, Rainawari, Jogi Lanker and most parts of downtown which are currently fed by old 1.7 MG reservoir which was constructed in 1895 and was leaking profusely.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary highlighted that the reservoir has been equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure that water quality is maintained. He added that the reservoir will ensure that the water reaches every household.