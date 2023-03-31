Shaleen Kabra inaugurates 2 MG Water Service Reservoir at Nishat

Srinagar, Mar 31: Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti, Shaleen Kabra, inaugurated newly constructed two Million Gallon (MG) Water Service Reservoir at Nishat here today.
The reservoir has been constructed with a cost of Rs 611 Lakh which will feed areas like Nishat, Dal, Rainawari, Jogi Lanker and most parts of downtown which are currently fed by old 1.7 MG reservoir which was constructed in 1895 and was leaking profusely.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary highlighted that the reservoir has been equipped with state-of-the-art technology to ensure that water quality is maintained. He added that the reservoir will ensure that the water reaches every household.
Kabra further said that construction of the water reservoir is yet another step in their efforts to ensure access to ensure clean water for every citizen.
Among others, Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Dr. G N Itoo, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department Kashmir, Basharat Jeelani Kawoosa, Technical Advisor JJM, Superintendent Engineers of Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama and Shopian and other senior officers of Jal Shakti department were also present on the occasion.